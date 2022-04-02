SERBA - Geraldine (nee Mrkall)
Of Buffalo, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Jr.; dearest mother of Joseph III (Paula), Thomas (Suzanne), Robert, Anthony (late Carol) Serba, and Holly (Edward) Hans; dearest grandmother of Stacy, Cassandra (John) Smith, Amy (Michael) Mest, Alyssa (Joseph) Braun, Chelsea (Robert) Hudson, Thomas Jr., Crystal, (late) Kyle and many step-grandchildren; dearest great-grandmother of Kyleigh, John II, Lucas, Benjamin, William, Cooper, Colton, and many step-great-grandchildren; dearest daughter of the late Milan and late Mathilda Brimo Mrkall. Dearest sister of the late Eleanor Hamm, late Dorothy Yadloczky, late Milan Mrkall, and late Norman Mrkall; she has many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints R.C. Church, 207 Esser St., Buffalo, Monday, at 10 AM. Please meet at Church. Geri had been a volunteer for 12 years at the V.A. Medical Center, a 30 gallon blood donor of the Red Cross, All Saints Church choir member, a 25 year volunteer at the Catholic Guild for the Blind, a 3x past president of the Adam Plewacki Auxillary #799, a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxillary, Post #1041 Auxillary member, and past president of All Saints Seniors. Geri loved to cook, bake and feed others. She won and placed in many baking contests. With loving kindness and positive attitude, she helped everyone and wanted peace for all. Condolences may be made online at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.