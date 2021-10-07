Menu
Geraldine K. THOMPSON
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
THOMPSON - Geraldine K.
(nee Gallagher)
Passed away October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Thompson; dear mother of Kim, Donald Jr. (Valerie), Carolyn (John) Ferreira, Marie (Rodney) Pytlak, Rose (Scott) Hoffman, Kathleen (Randy) Sanders, Bridget (Martin) Haslinger and Joel (Monica)Thompson; loving grandmother of Delia, Mikayla, Shane, Colin, Connor, Quinn, Tyler, Ava, Liam, Emma, Carolyn, Aidan, Cole and Fiona; predeceased by seven siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book online at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.
