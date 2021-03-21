Menu
Geraldine B. TRIPI
TRIPI - Geraldine B.
(nee Staszak)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John M. Tripi; mother of Margot Tripi and Laurie Tripi; grandmother of Lindsey (Cassie), Dana, Jeffrey, Hannah and Eliot; great- grandmother of Ella; dear sister of Jim (Cynthia) and the late Frank (late Pat); aunt of Rick, Tom and Joanne. Private Service. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's memory can be made to Buffalo Hospice. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your entire family.
Jeanie LaDuca Arena
March 22, 2021
Dear Laurie and Margot. I'm sorry for your loss. May your mom rest in peace.
Nancy Colombo
March 22, 2021
