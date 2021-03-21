TRIPI - Geraldine B.
(nee Staszak)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John M. Tripi; mother of Margot Tripi and Laurie Tripi; grandmother of Lindsey (Cassie), Dana, Jeffrey, Hannah and Eliot; great- grandmother of Ella; dear sister of Jim (Cynthia) and the late Frank (late Pat); aunt of Rick, Tom and Joanne. Private Service. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's memory can be made to Buffalo Hospice. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.