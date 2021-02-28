Hobika - Geraldyne B. (nee Bewley)
Of Williamsville, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Grant H. Hobika Sr., MD; cherished daughter of the late William and Adele Bewley; loving mother of Grant "Doc" Jr. (Carol), Leslie JD (Mark) Gleisner, Elissa JD (Donald MD) Douglas, Stephanie Fretz MD (David) Krueger, Geoffrey MD (Aimee MD), Kathlin (David MD) Hughes and Thomas (Marysue); devoted grandmother of Grace and Claire Hobika, Nichole PhD (Tadhg JD) Dooley, Mark Gleisner II, Jacquelyn (Ryan) Paxton, Diana, Christina MD, Erika and Julia Douglas, Andrew, Thomas, Anna, David and Emily Fretz, Geoffrey Jr., Kathryn, Emma, Joshua and Olivia Hobika, Arianna, Nathaniel and Kaitlin Hughes, Madeline, Abagail and William Hobika; adored great-grandmother of seven; dearest sister of the late Roger (Bette) Bewley; survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Geraldyne B. and Grant H. Hobika, MD '52 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Upstate Medical Alumni Office, 750 E. Adam St., Syracuse. Family will be present Monday 4-7 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo. Friends invited. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2021.