Geraldyne B. HOBIKA
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
Hobika - Geraldyne B. (nee Bewley)
Of Williamsville, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Grant H. Hobika Sr., MD; cherished daughter of the late William and Adele Bewley; loving mother of Grant "Doc" Jr. (Carol), Leslie JD (Mark) Gleisner, Elissa JD (Donald MD) Douglas, Stephanie Fretz MD (David) Krueger, Geoffrey MD (Aimee MD), Kathlin (David MD) Hughes and Thomas (Marysue); devoted grandmother of Grace and Claire Hobika, Nichole PhD (Tadhg JD) Dooley, Mark Gleisner II, Jacquelyn (Ryan) Paxton, Diana, Christina MD, Erika and Julia Douglas, Andrew, Thomas, Anna, David and Emily Fretz, Geoffrey Jr., Kathryn, Emma, Joshua and Olivia Hobika, Arianna, Nathaniel and Kaitlin Hughes, Madeline, Abagail and William Hobika; adored great-grandmother of seven; dearest sister of the late Roger (Bette) Bewley; survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Geraldyne B. and Grant H. Hobika, MD '52 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Upstate Medical Alumni Office, 750 E. Adam St., Syracuse. Family will be present Monday 4-7 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo. Friends invited. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Church
651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear about Geri passing. She was a great neighbor and friends to our family. You remain in our prayers and thoughts.
Jackie and Joe Tuzzolino
March 4, 2021
To the whole Hobika family expressing sympathy is always difficult all I can say is how sorry I am my memories of your mother,grandmother will stay with me forever she was so so precious and her genuine kindness is unmatched I thank god our paths crossed she made me a better man may you all know she loved you all dearly may the comfort of friends and family be your strength today and the days ahead and remember she created an incredible beautiful family gods blessings to you all
James Kane
March 3, 2021
I´m so sorry about the lost of your Mom!
Bob Bewley
March 2, 2021
Dear Leslie and family, your dear mother was a part of my childhood as a friend to my mother, and was one of the wonderful people of our beloved Starin-Parkside neighborhood. We lost my mother, Lola, in December. Thinking of you, Helen
Helen Swede
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom. We lost our dad in January. It's definitely a difficult time. Praying for your family.
Mary Medige O'Connor
March 1, 2021
With love, Leslie Dintruff
March 1, 2021
Dear Hobika family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. These are times to hold on to each other and share loving memories. Please know I have you all in my thoughts and prayers. May your mom Rest In Peace.
Lisa Anderson
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. May you be comforted by all of your family memories.
Lauren & Tim Rooney
February 28, 2021
Mary Ann, Carmen and Liam
February 28, 2021
I will cherish the memory of Gerry and our friendship always. A real honor to have known this beautiful lady. Loved her so.
Sharyn D Heim
February 28, 2021
The VMware Family
February 28, 2021
