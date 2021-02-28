To the whole Hobika family expressing sympathy is always difficult all I can say is how sorry I am my memories of your mother,grandmother will stay with me forever she was so so precious and her genuine kindness is unmatched I thank god our paths crossed she made me a better man may you all know she loved you all dearly may the comfort of friends and family be your strength today and the days ahead and remember she created an incredible beautiful family gods blessings to you all

James Kane March 3, 2021