Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerard C. CWIKLINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
CWIKLINSKI - Gerard C.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 15, 2021; devoted husband of the late Christine (nee Jaskier) Cwiklinski; dearest father of Michael, Jeremy (Melissa), Jeffrey Cwiklinski and Rebecca (Michael) Cercone; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren; brother of Marcia (David) Stawowy, late Delphine and the late Paul (Mary Jane) Cwiklinski; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
20
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.