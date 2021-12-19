CWIKLINSKI - Gerard C.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 15, 2021; devoted husband of the late Christine (nee Jaskier) Cwiklinski; dearest father of Michael, Jeremy (Melissa), Jeffrey Cwiklinski and Rebecca (Michael) Cercone; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren; brother of Marcia (David) Stawowy, late Delphine and the late Paul (Mary Jane) Cwiklinski; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.