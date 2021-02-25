DeSIMONE - Gerard A.

Age 85, passed away on February 16, 2021 at his home in Williamsville, NY. Gerry was a prominent member of the Rotary Club of Amherst since 1994, a Compeer volunteer since 2002 and recently began volunteering with his wife, Rosemary Murphy, at the Messinger Woods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Holland, NY. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, music and a good game of pinochle. Gerry is survived by his wife, three children, a brother and sister, and five grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM, Saturday February 27, 2021 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Rotary Club Of Amherst.







Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.