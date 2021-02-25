DeSIMONE - Gerard A. Age 85, passed away on February 16, 2021 at his home in Williamsville, NY. Gerry was a prominent member of the Rotary Club of Amherst since 1994, a Compeer volunteer since 2002 and recently began volunteering with his wife, Rosemary Murphy, at the Messinger Woods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Holland, NY. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, music and a good game of pinochle. Gerry is survived by his wife, three children, a brother and sister, and five grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM, Saturday February 27, 2021 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Rotary Club Of Amherst.
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
I miss my dear friend, who was also like family to me. God bless you Gerry.
Jennifer
April 28, 2021
Sad to learn of Gerry's passing. I loved Gerry. He was so very caring, funny, and smart. I know his family will hold him in the hearts with wonderful stories and memories. Fondly, Michele Brown
Michele Brown
March 17, 2021
I knew Gerry as a fellow health care administrator, Compeer volunteer and friend. He was a consistent champion for the patients/residents he served. I recall him playing cards with them, spending lots of time getting to know them, and also standing up for their needs and preferences. He fought for their dignity. He was a true gentleman. His love for family and friends, good times together and great coffee was an inspiration to many - a life very well lived!
Tom Pirrung
Friend
February 27, 2021
Rosemary and family , our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family . I always enjoyed my conversations with Jerry at the pharmacy ..... he was a kind and gentle man ! May he Rest In Peace ! Mike Rossi
Michael Rossi
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies during this time of loss. Sending thoughtful prayers for Our Lord to heal your grieving hearts.