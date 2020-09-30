Menu
Gerard J. WHITTINGTON
WHITTINGTON - Gerard J.
September 27, 2020, of Elma, NY. Loving husband of Carol (nee Heidt); dearest father of Patricia (Joseph) Wittmann, Susan (Michael) Westfall, Gerard J. (Lori) Whittington, Jr., Debra (Donald) Janish and Jennifer (Leonard Kupkowski) Whittington; beloved grandfather of Amanda (Matthew) Czajka, Dr. Ashley Whittington, Ryan Westfall, Matthew Wittmann, Jessica Janish and Jeremy Janish; dear brother of the late Maurice, Robert, James, Romayne, Marjorie, Jack and Joe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Thursday 3-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to West Falls Fire Co., 1864 Davis Rd., West Falls, NY 14170. Online condolences shared at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
