Gruber - Gerard L. "Jerry"

Of Akron, NY, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2020, after a four month battle with liver cancer. He was born in Buffalo, NY on July 7, 1940, to the late Leo and Alma (Harlach) Gruber. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of the Buffalo Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo, followed by a year in Seminary graduate school. Predeceased by his wife Judy, of almost 49 years. Survived by three children, Lisa (Dean) Boldt of Alden, Laura (Tony) Consiglio of Akron and Kurt Gruber of Tonawanda, NY; four grandchildren, Chelsea and Aaron Lista, Vincent and Anthony Consiglio; and one great-grandchild, Alecia Lista; his loving sister, Mary Yearke and late brother Jimmy Gruber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation hour from 10 AM - 11 AM on October 21, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM (limited to family only due to Covid) at The Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, NY. Masks are required for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.