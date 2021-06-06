Menu
Gertrude M. DEDMAN
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
DEDMAN - Gertrude M.
(nee Marszalek)
Of Batavia, NY, May 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Douglas A. Dedman, Sr.; dearest mother of Douglas (Russ Polvino) Dedman, Jr., Mark (Tammy) and David (Jodi) Dedman; loving grandmother of Madison, Aiden and Mackenzie; sister of John (Jeanne) Marszalek, Stanley (Carolyn), Rosalie Marszalek and the late Anna Mae (Delbert) Miller; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Trudy. Condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
Dear Doug sorry to hear of your loss of your mom. This is a very hard loss. Momma are so special May you find comfort in our Lord. Yours Cathy V
Cathleen Van Alstine
Work
June 6, 2021
