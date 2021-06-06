DEDMAN - Gertrude M.
(nee Marszalek)
Of Batavia, NY, May 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Douglas A. Dedman, Sr.; dearest mother of Douglas (Russ Polvino) Dedman, Jr., Mark (Tammy) and David (Jodi) Dedman; loving grandmother of Madison, Aiden and Mackenzie; sister of John (Jeanne) Marszalek, Stanley (Carolyn), Rosalie Marszalek and the late Anna Mae (Delbert) Miller; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Trudy. Condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.