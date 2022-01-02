Menu
Gertrude HERVEY
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
HERVEY - Gertrude (nee Hinkle)
Of Buffalo, NY, December 27, 2021. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mom. Dearest mother of Garyce, Marcus, Jasmin and Brian Hervey. Beloved grandmother of six grandchildren. "We love you forever." No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Ms. Hervey was a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements were made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
