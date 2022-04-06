JANICKI - Gertrude S.

March 25, 2022. Transitioned at age 98. Beloved wife of the late John S. Janicki. Loving mother of Thomas (Paula) Janicki and Kathleen (Robert) Bienias. Beloved grandmother of Jeffrey (Stephanie) Janicki, Justin (Tanya) Janicki, Sarah (David) Wrazen and Gregory (Annilee) Bienias. Beloved great-grandmother of Joshua and Jackson Janicki, Clara and Evelyn Wrazen, Mabel Janicki and Maximilian and Lena Bienias. Loving sister of Marcy (Dominic) Verso, Lorraine (late Edward) Stempniak and the late William (Dorothy) Golembiewski. Daughter of the late Clara Golembiewski. Friends received on Friday, from 3-8 PM, at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 10 AM, at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Ismailia Shriners Transportation Fund, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Gertrude was a past member of the Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral Seniors and Bell Choir, Troop 36 Mother's Club, Bernina Club and Maryvale Home Bureau. Gert loved sports, especially the Sabres and Buffalo Bills. She speed skated, cross county skied and bowled. She was an expert sewer, she made clothes, draperies and quilted. She worked at JC Penney for 30 years at the Thruway Mall.







Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2022.