Neumann - Gertrude L. "Trudy" (nee Kofink)Formerly of Hamburg, NY September 19, 2020; beloved wife of the late Richard J. Neumann; loving mother of Cindy (late Danny) Matulich of Rocky Mount, NC, Shelley (Timothy) Pixley, Craig (Bina) Neumann of Charlotte, NC and Steven (Andrea) Neumann; cherished grandmother of Sarah Matulich, Kristen, Alison and Lauren Pixley and Taylor Chudzinski; adored great grandmother of Shiloh Pixley; dearest daughter of the late Lawrence and Melva (Janowsky) Moore; dear sister of David (LouAnn) Moore, Christine Mast and Janice Moore; also survived by many friends. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 1-4 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where funeral services will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com