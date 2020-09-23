Neumann - Gertrude L. "Trudy" (nee Kofink)
Formerly of Hamburg, NY September 19, 2020; beloved wife of the late Richard J. Neumann; loving mother of Cindy (late Danny) Matulich of Rocky Mount, NC, Shelley (Timothy) Pixley, Craig (Bina) Neumann of Charlotte, NC and Steven (Andrea) Neumann; cherished grandmother of Sarah Matulich, Kristen, Alison and Lauren Pixley and Taylor Chudzinski; adored great grandmother of Shiloh Pixley; dearest daughter of the late Lawrence and Melva (Janowsky) Moore; dear sister of David (LouAnn) Moore, Christine Mast and Janice Moore; also survived by many friends. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 1-4 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where funeral services will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
or the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.