Paul - Gertrude M. (nee Russell)
Peacefully passed away to meet her Lord and Savior, at age 95 years, on April 14, 2022 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of 53 years of late Charles K. Paul; devoted mother of Daniel (late Kathleen) Paul, Margaret (Jerry) Jenson, Charles (Patricia) Paul, Russell (Kim) Paul, Elizabeth (late Jerry) Dobson, late Maryann Paul and late Michael Paul; loving sister of Ann Hawkins, Ronnie Russell and the late Lucy Haila, Alena Glancy, Daisy Russell, Alice Cherry, Mabel Swinson, Dorothy Nichols, Dixie Smith, Leon, Dillard, Roy, Bobbie, Ronnie and Donnie Russell, all of North Carolina; also survived by 11 precious grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services were held with the immediate family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Condondolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.