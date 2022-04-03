DeLong - Gilbert Thornton, Jr. "Skip"
March 30, 2022, of Grand Island, NY. Husband to the late Hilda L. DeLong (nee Miller); father to Gary Douglas (Kathy) DeLong, Susan Cunningham and Bernard DeLong; grandfather to Laura (Andrew) Gluvna, Branden (Jessica) DeLong, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Justen, Thomas (Courtney) Cunningham, Alexis Rist and Matthew DeLong; great-grandfather to Hayden, Jenna, Ryan, Jeffrey, Madison, Hailey, Emma, Maisy and Vivian. Skip honorably served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed 50+ years as a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 9th, at 10 AM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.