BRENNAN - Gilbert J., Sr.
November 10, 2020, age 84; beloved husband of Shirley (nee Urban) Brennan; devoted father of Linda (Louis) Guercio, Julie (Mark) Jamieson, Lori Brennan and Gilbert J. Brennan Jr.; step father of Michelle Zieziula, Daryl (Paula) Miller, and Bridget Miller; loving grandfather of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; dear brother of Delores (late Herb) Umphreyville and the late Betty (Gasper) Monte and Harold Fishback Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 1-3 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Gilbert was a United States Korean War Army Veteran and was a lifelong member and Fifth Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He was a retired Carpenter with the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and a member of the American Legion Post 928 in Derby, NY. Gilbert enjoyed playing handball and pool, and was an avid swimmer. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Gilbert's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.