CLARKE - Gillman P.
Of Grand Island. After 68 fun-filled years, Gillman Patrick Clarke passed away peacefully December 31, 2021, with his family holding his hands. During his life, full of good times, he hitchhiked across the country, owned his own roofing company, represented the Grand Island AFSCME Union, as President, and most importantly built a home for his family that included his high school sweetheart of 52 years, Arlene (Mancuso) and his two boys, Sam Carson and Gillman Cody (Natalie) and two grandchildren, Jackson and Rosalie. He also leaves behind his sister, Jo Ann (Dan) Linenfelser, numerous nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Gillman looks forward to joining his parents, Francis and Gillman Henry Clarke, who will have a cold beer and shot waiting for him. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, January 5th, at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date. Flowers are gratefully declined and the family asks donations be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.