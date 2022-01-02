Menu
Gillman P. CLARKE
CLARKE - Gillman P.
Of Grand Island. After 68 fun-filled years, Gillman Patrick Clarke passed away peacefully December 31, 2021, with his family holding his hands. During his life, full of good times, he hitchhiked across the country, owned his own roofing company, represented the Grand Island AFSCME Union, as President, and most importantly built a home for his family that included his high school sweetheart of 52 years, Arlene (Mancuso) and his two boys, Sam Carson and Gillman Cody (Natalie) and two grandchildren, Jackson and Rosalie. He also leaves behind his sister, Jo Ann (Dan) Linenfelser, numerous nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Gillman looks forward to joining his parents, Francis and Gillman Henry Clarke, who will have a cold beer and shot waiting for him. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, January 5th, at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date. Flowers are gratefully declined and the family asks donations be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wendy Belling
February 13, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers to the Clarke family.
Tamra and Vinnie Thein
January 10, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Clarke family. Gillman will be missed. We have lots of great memories with Gillman that we will forever cherish. Godspeed
Steve and Kim Rebmann
Friend
January 3, 2022
While we didn´t know Gillman I can only imagine what an amazing person he was via his son Sam ... our thoughts are with the Clarke family while too short it seems a life well lived .
Liz & Jim Stone
Other
January 3, 2022
My cousin I grew up with who was more like a BROTHER! Gonna miss you a lot. Love You Gill. Enjoy your shot and beer with your DAD! Al
Al
January 2, 2022
Such a great guy. Condolences to Arlene and family.
Christine Rayhill
Friend
January 2, 2022
Don´t know why my wife picked out his obituary to read but we both shared a tear when she got to the part about hitchhiking cross country ,we did the same in the early 70s what a trip that was....
Steve Z and Lynn z
January 2, 2022
