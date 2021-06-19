Menu
Gina Lee BAILEY
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
BAILEY - Gina Lee
March 28, 1969 - June 12, 2021. Beloved daughter of Helen (Stiefler) Bailey and late Lee Bailey; cherished sister of Priscilla (Steven) Smith, Maryanne (Philip) Belasik, Susan (late Gary Ilson) Bailey, and Charles (Shirley) Bailey; loved by nieces and nephews Lily and Reilly Smith, Cooper and Dylan (Stephanie) Belasik, Bradley (Shannon) Bailey, and Bret (Dave) Moore. She will be greatly missed by her best friend, Wendi Brandt. Gina had a successful career in the Graphic Arts. She created her own card company, Silk Spiral Designs, and ultimately designed at Hallmark in Kansas City, MO. Outside work, Gina continued her creative endeavors in needlework, photography and ceramics. She recently returned to her home town of Eden, NY. Donations may be made in her name to Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife, Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just discovered today that the world lost Gina this year, and I'm so sad to know it. We never met in person, but were friends online for many years, and I admired and followed her work and adventures eagerly. Eventually we swapped artworks - her stitches hang on my wall, and mine were on hers (I made the quilt that hung in her home). Gina was a bright, kind, talented friend and I'll so miss her presence in my life.
Julie Zaichuk-Ryan
Friend
December 7, 2021
It saddens me to see the passing of such a wonderful classmate. My heart goes out to all those near and deer to Gina. She had a special soul.
Caron Bianchi
School
July 18, 2021
