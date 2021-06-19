BAILEY - Gina Lee
March 28, 1969 - June 12, 2021. Beloved daughter of Helen (Stiefler) Bailey and late Lee Bailey; cherished sister of Priscilla (Steven) Smith, Maryanne (Philip) Belasik, Susan (late Gary Ilson) Bailey, and Charles (Shirley) Bailey; loved by nieces and nephews Lily and Reilly Smith, Cooper and Dylan (Stephanie) Belasik, Bradley (Shannon) Bailey, and Bret (Dave) Moore. She will be greatly missed by her best friend, Wendi Brandt. Gina had a successful career in the Graphic Arts. She created her own card company, Silk Spiral Designs, and ultimately designed at Hallmark in Kansas City, MO. Outside work, Gina continued her creative endeavors in needlework, photography and ceramics. She recently returned to her home town of Eden, NY. Donations may be made in her name to Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife, Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.