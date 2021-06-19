I just discovered today that the world lost Gina this year, and I'm so sad to know it. We never met in person, but were friends online for many years, and I admired and followed her work and adventures eagerly. Eventually we swapped artworks - her stitches hang on my wall, and mine were on hers (I made the quilt that hung in her home). Gina was a bright, kind, talented friend and I'll so miss her presence in my life.

Julie Zaichuk-Ryan Friend December 7, 2021