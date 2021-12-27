SANTORO - Gina "Jean"(nee Coppola)Of Lockport, entered into rest December 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Santoro; devoted mother of Joseph, Jr. (Donna) Santoro, Louise (Richard) Talamo, Phyllis (Paul) Schnitzer, Robert (Cindy) Santoro, Carol (Arthur) Palmieri and John (Maryann) Santoro; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; adored sister-in-law of Geraldine Lombardo and Frances Leone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, December 29, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences may be made at