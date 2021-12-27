Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gina "Jean" SANTORO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SANTORO - Gina "Jean"
(nee Coppola)
Of Lockport, entered into rest December 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Santoro; devoted mother of Joseph, Jr. (Donna) Santoro, Louise (Richard) Talamo, Phyllis (Paul) Schnitzer, Robert (Cindy) Santoro, Carol (Arthur) Palmieri and John (Maryann) Santoro; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; adored sister-in-law of Geraldine Lombardo and Frances Leone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, December 29, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Church
885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.