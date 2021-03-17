Menu
Giorgio CONDEMI
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CONDEMI - Giorgio
Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on March 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Melski) Condemi; loving father of Dana (John) Vanremmen, Jenna Fredo, and Gino Condemi; adored grandfather of Avery and Timothy Vanremmen; cherished brother of Giovanna Condemi, late Luigi "Gino" Condemi, and Assunta (Luigi) Strazzullo; son of the late Armando and late Anna (nee Somma) Condemi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 9-12 PM, where services will immediately follow. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
19
Service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Betty, we´re so sorry to here about Giorgio, the family is in our prayers cuz. Love, Joe& Viv
Joe Setlock
March 18, 2021
The Vesterling's
March 17, 2021
To the Family, My personal condolences to the family. I am so sorry for you precious loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God Bless his soul.
Charles Gangarossa
March 17, 2021
