CONDEMI - Giorgio
Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on March 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Melski) Condemi; loving father of Dana (John) Vanremmen, Jenna Fredo, and Gino Condemi; adored grandfather of Avery and Timothy Vanremmen; cherished brother of Giovanna Condemi, late Luigi "Gino" Condemi, and Assunta (Luigi) Strazzullo; son of the late Armando and late Anna (nee Somma) Condemi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 9-12 PM, where services will immediately follow. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.