DiFRANCO - Giuseppe "Pino"
Born October 23, 1947 in Brucoli, Sicily (Italy); entered into rest on October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Leslie (nee Smith) DiFranco; loving father of Marco (Tricia) DiFranco; dear grandfather of Vanessa DiFranco; cherished brother of Sebastiana (Sebastiano) Madonia, Maria (David) Weber, Giovanna DiFranco, Nicoletta (Edward) Walsh, and the late Concetta (Charles) Vacanti; loving son of the late Giacinto and late Assunta DiFranco. Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be offered Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, at 11:30 AM. Entombment Service to immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. Share online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.