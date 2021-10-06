Menu
Giuseppe "Pino" DiFRANCO
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
DiFRANCO - Giuseppe "Pino"
Born October 23, 1947 in Brucoli, Sicily (Italy); entered into rest on October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Leslie (nee Smith) DiFranco; loving father of Marco (Tricia) DiFranco; dear grandfather of Vanessa DiFranco; cherished brother of Sebastiana (Sebastiano) Madonia, Maria (David) Weber, Giovanna DiFranco, Nicoletta (Edward) Walsh, and the late Concetta (Charles) Vacanti; loving son of the late Giacinto and late Assunta DiFranco. Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be offered Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, at 11:30 AM. Entombment Service to immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. Share online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Oct
8
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
St. Christopher R.C. Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Christopher R.C. Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Oct
8
Entombment
Mount Olivet Cemetery
4000 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leslie and Marco- very sorry to hear of this. Has been a long time, but I always remember what a nice guy he was and our conversations. My deepest condolences and I my prayers for you all.
Paul Berger
Family
November 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to your family. I will miss Pino. He was such a delight to work with.
Gayla Mangus
Friend
October 7, 2021
Pino was a beloved one of a kind, there was never a time that I did not thoroughly enjoy our infrequent times together. I pray God's peace upon the entire family as sadness over his suffering and now passing can be replaced by the knowledge Pino has been fully restored, no sickness and in the Lord's presence. Rest well my brother. marty link
Marty Link
Friend
October 6, 2021
Leslie, Marco and family. So sorry to hear of Pino's passing. Thoughts and prayers to all at this very difficult time.
Mary Rademacher
October 6, 2021
