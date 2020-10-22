GENCO - Giuseppe
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Cicero) Genco; devoted father of Salvatore (Josephine) Genco and Teresa (Peter) Mendola; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Joseph, Peter and Isabella; loving son of the late Salvatore and Teresa Genco; dear brother of Pasquale (Rosa) Genco, Graziella (Liborio) Piparo and the late Calogero (late Calogera) Genco, Maria (late Liborio) Mingoia, Mariana (late Franco) Sorce, Giuseppina Genco and Vincenzo (Giuseppina) Genco; also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Friday, from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, Saturday at 12 PM. (Please assemble at church.) Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.