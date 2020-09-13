RADOSTA - Giuseppe
"Joseph"
Of Lancaster, NY, suddenly, September 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Antonino (late Anna Maniscalco) Radosta; dearest brother of Antonio (Anna) Radosta, Angela (Joe) Carlino and Francesca (Rick) Brooks; also survived by adoring nieces, nephews, loving cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, 5-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca. Friends are invited. Joe was remembered for his years as the proprietor of Hogans Heroes Pizzeria. Condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.