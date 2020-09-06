McKay - Gladys C.
Age 88, of Chester, SC, passed away September 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Buffalo, NY, to the late Lawrence and Catherine Talarico MacVittie, Sr. Mrs. McKay was the widow of Ernest James McKay; she is survived by her children, Laura Hathaway of Monroe, NC, Keith McKay of Buffalo, NY, and Michelle Fleming (Ken) of Aiken, SC; one brother, Ralph MacVittie of Buffalo, NY, six grandchildren and sixteen great-grand-children; she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence MacVittie, Jr. POLLARD FUNERAL HOME of Chester asks that you please sign the online guest book at www.pollardfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.