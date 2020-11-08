Menu
Gladys C. SODOMA
SODOMA - Gladys C. (nee Ford)
Of Orchard Park, NY, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Sodoma; dearest mother of Kyle (Camille) Sodoma, Andrea (Michael) Lischer, Paul (Kathy) and Daniel Sodoma; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by a brother, two sisters and a granddaughter. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Gladys was loved by everyone she met and always had a kind word to say and a "song in her voice." Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
