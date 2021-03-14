Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys N. DRECHSLER
DRECHSLER - Gladys N.
(nee Tucker)
March 10, 2021, age 96. Wife of the late John A. Duda Sr. and Kenneth Drechsler; dear mother of Mary Ann Gerwitz, David Duda, Thomas Duda and the late John Duda Jr.; sister of Barbara Gilligan, Janet Kramer and the late Dorothy Rhodes; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM. I miss you and I love you very much.
Mary Ann
April 1, 2022
Happy Birthday Gram!! Hope you are going wild in heaven!! Miss and love you!!
Johnny
April 1, 2022
Gram, I cannot believe it has been one year without you! I miss you so much every day! I love you and I hope to see you again one day!
Becky
Family
March 11, 2022
Mom you've been gone for 1 yr and I miss you. I love you and your with me everyday.
Mary Ann
Family
March 10, 2022
Tom and I had our Christmas Dinner but you were missed. I love you Mom and you will always be with me.
Mary Ann
December 26, 2021
Johnny
December 25, 2021
Johnny
December 25, 2021
Johnny
December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas Gram!! It is the first Christmas with out you but don't worry you will never be forgotten. Miss and love you!! Hope you enjoy your puzzle book!
Johnny
December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas Gram! Missing you so much every single day! Love you so much! Please watch over all of us!
Becky
Family
December 25, 2021
Happy Wilglia Gram!! No prunes for us!! You can have them all in heaven!
Johnny
December 24, 2021
I missed you Mom on Thanksgiving. I Love You.
Mary Ann
Family
November 29, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving Gram! Love and miss you so much!
Becky
November 27, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving Gram!! Missing your Waldorf salad today..
Johnny
November 25, 2021
Happy Halloween Gram!! I will never forget the Halloween party you had for us kids that one year... What a memorable day!
Johnny
October 31, 2021
Mom, I love you and you'll always be with me.
Mary Ann
April 30, 2021
Happy Easter Gram.. I did not forget.. I got you the purple Hyacinth as I always do.. You will have to pick it up at the Broadway Market though.. I asked and they do not deliver to heaven.. Shh.. don't tell anyone.. I left you a little treat.. sugar free too.. Miss and love you as always.
Johnny
April 4, 2021
Happy Easter Gram! Love and miss you so much!
Becky
April 4, 2021
Gram 30 years later still delicious...
Johnny
April 3, 2021
Happy Birthday Gram!! As you know me... I had already got your birthday gift.. do not fret though.. I will hold on to it and give it to you when I meet you again in the kingdom of heaven someday... I hope Grandpa and Uncle John planned something nice for you.. you deserve it... Enjoy your day.. miss and love you until the end of time..
Johnny
April 1, 2021
As custom Gram...
Johnny
March 28, 2021
Where can I even start?! You were my Gram, my lifeline growing up. There will never be a day that I don't miss you. All I want to do is give you a hug and lay my head on your lap again. To be able to pick up the phone and call you. To hear you say Hi Becky or Gram loves you Becky again. You are my guardian angel now and I pray you are at peace and will watch over our family. I will love you forever and always Gram! Rest In Peace. Say hello to Grandpa Duda and Uncle Johnny for me. Xoxo Becky
Rebecca Bhardwaj
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results