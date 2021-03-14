Where can I even start?! You were my Gram, my lifeline growing up. There will never be a day that I don't miss you. All I want to do is give you a hug and lay my head on your lap again. To be able to pick up the phone and call you. To hear you say Hi Becky or Gram loves you Becky again. You are my guardian angel now and I pray you are at peace and will watch over our family. I will love you forever and always Gram! Rest In Peace. Say hello to Grandpa Duda and Uncle Johnny for me. Xoxo Becky

Rebecca Bhardwaj March 14, 2021