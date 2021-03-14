DRECHSLER - Gladys N.
(nee Tucker)
March 10, 2021, age 96. Wife of the late John A. Duda Sr. and Kenneth Drechsler; dear mother of Mary Ann Gerwitz, David Duda, Thomas Duda and the late John Duda Jr.; sister of Barbara Gilligan, Janet Kramer and the late Dorothy Rhodes; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.