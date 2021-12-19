Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys Elizabeth HALL
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
HALL - Gladys Elizabeth
December 16, 2021, of Grand Island, NY. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Lester "Bill" Hall; dearest mother of Timothy (Sue), Gary (Cynthia) and the late Terrence Hall; also survived by Pamela (late Timothy) Klein, Linda (Donald) Lembke, William (Mary Ann) and Richard (Barbara) Wilsman; loving grandmother of Fonthip and Tira; dearest sister of the late Edwin (Betty) Wilsman and survived by loving nieces and nephews. Gladys and Bill operated their own manufacturing business in Buffalo, NY. After retirement in Florida, they moved back to Buffalo. A private Memorial will be held by the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.