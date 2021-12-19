HALL - Gladys Elizabeth

December 16, 2021, of Grand Island, NY. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Lester "Bill" Hall; dearest mother of Timothy (Sue), Gary (Cynthia) and the late Terrence Hall; also survived by Pamela (late Timothy) Klein, Linda (Donald) Lembke, William (Mary Ann) and Richard (Barbara) Wilsman; loving grandmother of Fonthip and Tira; dearest sister of the late Edwin (Betty) Wilsman and survived by loving nieces and nephews. Gladys and Bill operated their own manufacturing business in Buffalo, NY. After retirement in Florida, they moved back to Buffalo. A private Memorial will be held by the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.