Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gladys L. WEISS
WEISS - Gladys L. (nee Smith)
November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Carl (Carol Cook)(late Cheri), Gladys (Ken) May, Debbie Ambellan, Dennis (Mary Ellen) and Chris (Kim) Kodatsky; grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of Helen (late Leonard) Tkaczyk and Bea (Ron) Sobczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Gladys taught ceramics in Depew and Lancaster for 30 years. Donations may be made in Gladys' name to the Erie County SPCA or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My prayers love & hugs are with you all. I´m so very sorry for the loss of your mom/grandma.
Jody Capell-Nelligan
December 6, 2020