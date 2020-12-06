WEISS - Gladys L. (nee Smith)
November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Carl (Carol Cook)(late Cheri), Gladys (Ken) May, Debbie Ambellan, Dennis (Mary Ellen) and Chris (Kim) Kodatsky; grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of Helen (late Leonard) Tkaczyk and Bea (Ron) Sobczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Gladys taught ceramics in Depew and Lancaster for 30 years. Donations may be made in Gladys' name to the Erie County SPCA or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.