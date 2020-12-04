LABUDA - Gladys M.

(nee Janik)

95 years old, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, CA with her loving daughter, Jan, by her side. Gladys had been visiting Jan in Redondo Beach, CA when she was taken ill. She was born in Niagara Falls on August 9, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Krauzowicz) Janik. Gladys was a graduate of Trott Vocational High School where she was very proud to be a cheerleader. She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and their Mother's Club and was a Board Member of the former Porta-Niagara Girls Club. Gladys was a talented seamstress sewing not only clothing but also beautiful draperies. She was an avid reader and loved gardening, especially tending to her roses and rock garden. Gladys worked along side her husband, the late John H. Labuda, in their family owned business, the Labuda Funeral Home, for many years. They enjoyed traveling together in their retirement and especially enjoyed summers with their beloved grandchildren at their cottage in Turkey Point, Ontario, Canada. Gladys was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, John H. Labuda, who passed away on February 14, 2000. She was the loving mother of Edward J. (Diana) Labuda, Kathleen M. (Merle) Long, Elizabeth A. (Michael) Brady and Jan J. Labuda; cherished grandmother of Angela (Robert) Cleary, Stephen Long, Thomas (Tara) Long, Melissa (Brian) Frazer and Allan (Corri) Long; beloved "GG" of Noah, Zipporah and Keziah and sister-in-law of Florence Dziewisz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gladys was predeceased by her brothers, Matthew S. (late Barbara) Janik and Stanley (late Josephine) Janik. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 until 5 PM at Historic Holy Trinity Church, 1419 Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10AM at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 259 Fourth Street with Rev. Jacek P. Mazur officiating. Interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Gladys' memory are asked to consider Historic Holy Trinity Church. As you prepare to attend please be mindful to wear a face covering. Social distancing will be monitored. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO THE LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.