Gladys M. POWERS
POWERS - Gladys M.
(nee Bork)
Of Kenmore, NY, August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of 70 years to Patrick J. Powers; dear mother of Cheryl (late Douglas) Baker, Linda (Randy) Salek; loving grandmother of Jennifer Baker, Annette Baker Nunn, Mallory Czum, and Jeffrey (Sahar Fathi) Czum; great-grandmother of Karsen, Payton, Jackson, Meryn and Isaac. Because of COVID-19, a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 are preferred. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
