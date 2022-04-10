NOTTO - Gladys R.

(nee Pepperday) "Fran"

Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William L. "Pops" Notto; loving mother of Michael (Linda), William III, Anthony (Christine) and the late William and Robert Notto; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Amanda, Thomas, Sarah, Robert, Danielle, Jonathan, Victoria, Angela and William IV; sister of Anne Mae (late Joseph) Stanton, John "Jake" (Patricia) Pepperday, Darlene (Leo) Gwinn, and the late John "Bob" Pepperday, Rita Spencer, Gwen Casey and Alfred Pepperday; cherished friend of William and Karen Martek; also survived by extended family, friends and wonderful neighbors. Fran owned and operated the Tumbleweed Lounge, in Buffalo, for many years along with her husband Bill.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Monday, April 18th, at 11 AM, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, NY (assemble at cemetery office at 10:45 AM). Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.