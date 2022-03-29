Menu
Gladys I. TAFT
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 31 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
TAFT - Gladys I. (nee Beeman)
March 26, 2022, of North Collins, NY. Faithful widow of the late Earl M. Taft. Loving mother of Sharon (late Gary) Nicholson and Douglas (Cindy) Taft Sr. Dear grandmother of Jennifer (Eric) Thompson, Julie (Ilir) Aliu, James (Ara) Nicholson, Kerstin Murphy and Douglas Taft Jr. Great-grandmother of 14. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Predeceased by her parents, Gail and Grace Beeman, and her siblings, Agnes, Erma Jean, Grace, Camilla, Galen and Richard. Mrs. Taft enjoyed doing volunteer work including Meals on Wheels and nearly 40 years of service with the American Red Cross. Friends may call Thursday from 1-2 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place at 2 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Mar
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
