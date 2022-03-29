TAFT - Gladys I. (nee Beeman)

March 26, 2022, of North Collins, NY. Faithful widow of the late Earl M. Taft. Loving mother of Sharon (late Gary) Nicholson and Douglas (Cindy) Taft Sr. Dear grandmother of Jennifer (Eric) Thompson, Julie (Ilir) Aliu, James (Ara) Nicholson, Kerstin Murphy and Douglas Taft Jr. Great-grandmother of 14. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Predeceased by her parents, Gail and Grace Beeman, and her siblings, Agnes, Erma Jean, Grace, Camilla, Galen and Richard. Mrs. Taft enjoyed doing volunteer work including Meals on Wheels and nearly 40 years of service with the American Red Cross. Friends may call Thursday from 1-2 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place at 2 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.