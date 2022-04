WALTERS, Gladys - 1932-2021

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandma who passed away one year ago today.

"She was a mother so very rare, content in her home and always there. On Earth she toiled, in Heaven she rests. God bless you, Mom, you were the best."

Loved and missed,

CHILDREN & GRANDCHILDREN







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.