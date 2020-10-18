Menu
Glen GERSPACH
GERSPACH - Glen
October 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness, of Lockport, formerly of Grand Island. Husband of Cindy Gerspach; step-father of Alexandra and Alicia Kurk; grandfather of Damien Wizner; brother of Darcy Swenson and Paul (Pam) Gerspach; also survived by many nieces and nephews; son of the late Richard and Shirley Gerspach. Funeral Services private. Memorials may be made to Canisius College. Glen was a lifelong member of the International Wine & Food Society of WNY and an avid wine collector. He was a member of the West Side Rowing Club, the Arabian Horse Assoc. of NY and volunteered at Shea's Buffalo. His hobbies included snow skiing, sailing and antiquing. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
