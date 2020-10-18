GERSPACH - Glen
October 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness, of Lockport, formerly of Grand Island. Husband of Cindy Gerspach; step-father of Alexandra and Alicia Kurk; grandfather of Damien Wizner; brother of Darcy Swenson and Paul (Pam) Gerspach; also survived by many nieces and nephews; son of the late Richard and Shirley Gerspach. Funeral Services private. Memorials may be made to Canisius College. Glen was a lifelong member of the International Wine & Food Society of WNY and an avid wine collector. He was a member of the West Side Rowing Club, the Arabian Horse Assoc. of NY and volunteered at Shea's Buffalo. His hobbies included snow skiing, sailing and antiquing. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.