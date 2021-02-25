McCLAMB - Glenda G. Of Buffalo, departed this life on February 18, 2021. Leaves to mourn her loving husband, David; two sons, Darius (Nicole) and DeMarcus (Chadra); three granddaughters; all of Buffalo. The family will be present Friday, February 26th, at Linwood Church of Christ, 2523 Main St., for a 11 AM wake, followed by a Home Going Service at 12 Noon. Those attending are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and obey current crowd restrictions. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham, Buffalo, NY 14206.
On behalf of the Finney family, I would like to extend our humble condolences and offer a prayer of strength and comfort
Felicia Finney
February 28, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and family. May God keep you close during this time of grief. Love always.
Calvin and Bernice Prince
February 26, 2021
Our Heartfelt Sympathy and Prayers are with you and your Family
Juan M Boyd and Family
February 26, 2021
Our Heartfelt sympathy to all in the family with this tremendous loss. We love you. Prayers and comfort.
kimberly young
February 26, 2021
Our hearts are heavy today and I know yours are too. Words cannot describe how sorry we are at this loss. You're in our prayers. As you go through this difficult time, remember that you are so loved. What a beautiful life she lived. We are sorry for your loss.
Angela, WillieMae,Marie,and Mark from Maryland
February 26, 2021
Prayers for continued strength and comfort sent the family's way on this day and in the many day's ahead.
Donnell & Vernessa Gibson
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Glenda's passing. I worked with her for many years and always enjoyed our visits. She was a wonderful kind lady.
Mary Lou Curtin
February 25, 2021
Sending prayers of peace and our sincere condolences to the entire McClamb Family. God bless you all.
Tara C Fleming-Jefferson & Family
February 25, 2021
Dr. Rosen and Dr. Pazzaglia
February 25, 2021
McClamb family-My heartfelt condolences to you in the sudden loss of Glenda. She was such a beautiful person who loved you beyond measure. May her loving spirit and precious memories live on in each of you. She was a dear friend to me who will be sorely missed.
Shari Cook
February 25, 2021
To the family; I am so sorry for your loss. Glenda was a beautiful person. She will truly be missed. May God bless you all.
Barbara Thomas
February 25, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family.She will truly be missed. Her smile,soft spoken voice.
.
Brenda Hardy
February 25, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences too the whole family. She will truly be missed. Keeping you all in our prayers. Love you.
Tammy, Jala, Lay
February 25, 2021
I will always remember her beautiful smile and friendliness the first time I met her years ago. Just a loving Christian sister. Glenda will be truly missed.
Cheryl
February 25, 2021
I send my love and condolences and prayers durning this difficult time glenda will always be ln our heart and memory.
Mary B Brown (may and chucky)
February 25, 2021
To one of GOD angels, we see you have been called upon. We should never question GODS work. Please continue to help guide and shield your family. Your warm smile and distinguished voice will always still be heard. We Love You! Until we see you again.
Crystal Harden
February 25, 2021
Condolences to the family
Dennis & Phyllis Alston
February 25, 2021
To the McGlamb family,
My deepest condolences on Glenda´s passing. I worked with Glenda for many years at CASA. She held the nursing department together with her organization & was always there to help.
Always honor her with all the special memories throughout the life moments.
Maria Guenther RN
Maria Guenther
February 25, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with you all & hope your memories bring you comfort. Glenda's impact on our lives will long be remembered. Rest in peace friend.
Bonnie Johnson
February 25, 2021
Sending prayers and love for you all during this difficult transition. Allow the memories to ease the pain until you meet again. Terri and family
Simmons Family
February 24, 2021
We send our condolences to the family she was a beautiful person may she rest in peace