Glenda R. SLEEPER
Sleeper - Glenda R.
(nee Colebert)
January 3, 2022 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alburn. Dearest mother of Mark (Debbie) Sleeper and Robert (Sally) Sleeper. Cherished grandmother Cynthia (Brian) Loveland, Nichole (Charles) Fischer, Alexa (Alex Wylie) Sleeper, Jon (Emily Morrison) Sleeper and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Alice Hutchins and Jane (Dennis) Jewell. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund started to help alleviate expenses for Robert Sleeper's liver transplant. Mrs. Sleeper had many joys in life including, painting, basket weaving, and collecting Tea Leaf China. She loved planting and maintaining her flower gardens and enjoyed traveling with her late husband Al. Donations and online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere and heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your Mom, Glenda. We used to catch dinner with your Mon & Dad a couple times a year after we all retired. I worked with Glenda at the middle school and we had many good times and lots of laughs. We will miss both Glenda and Al. They helped make the world a better place.
Catherine & Jack Thielmann
Friend
January 10, 2022
It was a pleasure to have known Glenda and Al, and learn of their creative achievements. I was their 'domestic engineer' for the last few years. Glenda and I could always share a laugh, no matter the troubles that people endure. Her wisdom is part of my heart, and that of many others, friends and family alike.
Susan Wenz
Work
January 6, 2022
The few times I had the privilege of meeting her, I was always struck by her gracious gentleness. Seeing her with her family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, it was clear to see how she loved and enjoyed being with her family and how proud she was of them. Words are never sufficient comfort when someone you love is no longer here with you. I know as I still miss my parents. However, I hope that all the sweet memories shared with your mother/grandmother/great-grandmother will eventually replace the ache of missing her and instead remind you of all the good times you shared.
Meris Chang
Friend
January 5, 2022
