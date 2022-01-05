The few times I had the privilege of meeting her, I was always struck by her gracious gentleness. Seeing her with her family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, it was clear to see how she loved and enjoyed being with her family and how proud she was of them. Words are never sufficient comfort when someone you love is no longer here with you. I know as I still miss my parents. However, I hope that all the sweet memories shared with your mother/grandmother/great-grandmother will eventually replace the ache of missing her and instead remind you of all the good times you shared.

Meris Chang Friend January 5, 2022