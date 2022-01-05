Sleeper - Glenda R.
(nee Colebert)
January 3, 2022 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alburn. Dearest mother of Mark (Debbie) Sleeper and Robert (Sally) Sleeper. Cherished grandmother Cynthia (Brian) Loveland, Nichole (Charles) Fischer, Alexa (Alex Wylie) Sleeper, Jon (Emily Morrison) Sleeper and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Alice Hutchins and Jane (Dennis) Jewell. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund started to help alleviate expenses for Robert Sleeper's liver transplant. Mrs. Sleeper had many joys in life including, painting, basket weaving, and collecting Tea Leaf China. She loved planting and maintaining her flower gardens and enjoyed traveling with her late husband Al. Donations and online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.