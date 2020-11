YOUNG - Glenn A.November 1, 2020, age 78; beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Huegel) Young; dearest friend of Sue Zelasko; devoted son of the late Howard and Winnifred Young; dear brother of the late Ralph (late Betty) Young and Douglas (late Rita) Young; loving uncle of Debra (Richard) Corica, Rev. Daniel Young and Diane DiLaura; cherished great-uncle of Joseph (Noelle) Corica, Dustin DiLaura and Megan DiLaura; adored great-great-uncle of Keegan and Gianna Corica. The family will be present Wednesday from 11AM - 1 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Interment to follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Glenn was a volunteer Police Officer with the Humphrey Vol. Fire Dept. and an avid hunter and bowler. He was a skilled carpenter and electrician and retired from the Amherst Engineer Dept. Share memories and condolences on Glenn's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com