Glenn CHRISTMAN
CHRISTMAN - Glenn
Age 74, of the Town of Pendleton, unexpectedly October 31, 2020. Glenn was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had worked as a journeyman electrician for the I.B.E.W. #237. He was a member and past President of the Wendelville Fire Company and was the current President of the Niagara County Volunteer Fireman's Association. Beloved husband of Nancy (Chapman) Christman; dear father of Meredith (Sean Slagle) Christman and Shawn (Mary) Christman; brother of Wayne (Michele) Christman and Lynn (Norman) Alexander; brother-in-law of Keith Chapman; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Wednesday, from 3 PM - 8 PM. Private Graveside Services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wendelville Fire Company. Condolences online may be shared at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
