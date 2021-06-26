Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn E. ESCHRICH
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
ESCHRICH - Glenn E.
June 24, 2021. Devoted husband of Julia Eschrich; loving father of Glenn E. Jr. (Marie) and Michael Eschrich; grandfather of Kathleen and Sean Eschrich; brother of the late Frank (Connie) Eschrich and Paul (Lois) Eschrich; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Sunday from 2-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave.) Monday at 9:30 AM. Glenn was a veteran of the US Army and served proudly in WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenn's memory to Blessed Sacrament Church. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
263 Claremont Ave, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My grandparents, Frank & Blanche Hastings, were friends of the Eschrich family. So sorry to read about Glenn´s passing. He looked so much like his Dad!
Marcia Tarczynski
Friend
June 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results