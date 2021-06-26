ESCHRICH - Glenn E.
June 24, 2021. Devoted husband of Julia Eschrich; loving father of Glenn E. Jr. (Marie) and Michael Eschrich; grandfather of Kathleen and Sean Eschrich; brother of the late Frank (Connie) Eschrich and Paul (Lois) Eschrich; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Sunday from 2-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave.) Monday at 9:30 AM. Glenn was a veteran of the US Army and served proudly in WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenn's memory to Blessed Sacrament Church. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2021.