Dear Doug and family, We are so sad to hear of your fathers passing. He was a wonderful man and advocate for so many children in the Tonawanda's. He always stopped in at the NT club in Gilmore School when he was there for their afterschool program to see how everything was going. He enjoyed sharing memories of when he was with the Club and he gave me many ideas to use with our members. Hugs and love for you as you go through this difficult time. May God Bless you all with peace.

Alan & Kathy Kornacki January 10, 2022