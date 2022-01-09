Menu
Glenn E. LOZO
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Tonawanda High School
LOZO - Glenn E.
Passed on December 23, 2021 at the age of 96. Survived by wife of 68 years, Ruth (nee Douglas) and sons Douglas and Mark. Served as Unit Director and Executive Director with the Boys and Girls Club of the Tonawandas for 36 years. WWII veteran of US Army in Europe. Formerly active in Friedens Church, and choir member for several decades at Friedens, Tonawanda United Methodist, North (Tonawanda) Presbyterian churches. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, or to North Presbyterian Church of NT. Arrangements by Wattengel Funeral Home, online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Doug and family, We are so sad to hear of your fathers passing. He was a wonderful man and advocate for so many children in the Tonawanda's. He always stopped in at the NT club in Gilmore School when he was there for their afterschool program to see how everything was going. He enjoyed sharing memories of when he was with the Club and he gave me many ideas to use with our members. Hugs and love for you as you go through this difficult time. May God Bless you all with peace.
Alan & Kathy Kornacki
January 10, 2022
Dear Ruth, Doug & Mark: I was so sorry to see Glenn's name. Please know I am thinking of you. His life was certainly a "Life well-lived"
Margaret Goerss
January 10, 2022
To Ruth,Doug, and Mark so sorry to hear of dad's passing. He will be missed deeply.
Carrie and Family
Friend
January 8, 2022
