LOZO - Glenn E.
Passed on December 23, 2021 at the age of 96. Survived by wife of 68 years, Ruth (nee Douglas) and sons Douglas and Mark. Served as Unit Director and Executive Director with the Boys and Girls Club of the Tonawandas for 36 years. WWII veteran of US Army in Europe. Formerly active in Friedens Church, and choir member for several decades at Friedens, Tonawanda United Methodist, North (Tonawanda) Presbyterian churches. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, or to North Presbyterian Church of NT. Arrangements by Wattengel Funeral Home, online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.