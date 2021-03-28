BODDY - Glenwood E.
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, died peacefully March 27, 2021 at his home with his wife at his side. Glenwood was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was a former employee of Buffalo Bolt and was retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Gratwick Hose Fire Company, the American Legion Post #434, Brockport, NY, and St. Mark Lutheran Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing and playing pool. Beloved husband of Jean (Lamson) Boddy for 68 years. Dear father of Diane (Bob) Westerling, Glen (Joy Alexander) Boddy, and Carol Harper. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Monday from 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM, the Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate, interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.