ASHTON - Gloria I. (nee Luntz)
March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of 58 years to Gerald Ashton; dear mother of Heidi (Michael) Mussachio; proud grandmother of Devon, Rachel and Aaron Mussachio; beloved sister of Howard (Deanna) Luntz; loving daughter of the late Archie and Rose (nee Weinstein) Luntz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private committal services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations in Gloria's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.