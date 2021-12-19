Menu
Gloria J. BARD
BARD - Gloria J. (nee Terrizzi)
Of North Collins, passed away on December 6th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Bard; devoted mother of John (Lori) Bard Jr., Kathleen Logel, Trish (Marc) Miller and Laura (Marty) Pruchnicki; cherished "Grammy" to John Bard III, Devon, Dylon and Halley Hayden, Sarah and Hannah Kernitz, Morgan Miller, Dakota, Callie and Chase Pruchnicki; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Terrizzi; dear sister of Joseph (Marge) Terrizzi Jr., Catherine (late Pete) Defazio. She was also survived by many other family members and friends. No prior visitation. Gloria loved spending time with her grandkids, reading, crafts and houseplants. A memorial picnic will be held in her honor in the Summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
I will miss Gloria at Riteaid. Always had a welcoming smile. Such a nice lady. May she rest in peace.
Jean Skora
January 10, 2022
I Love you so Much Aunt Gloria You were more like a 2nd Mom to me. Life just isn't fair. Gone way too soon. Breaks my .
Tina Parady
December 20, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Ginny
December 19, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family, may the memories you hold in your heart bring you some peace.
Rosie & Denny Peters
Friend
December 19, 2021
