BARD - Gloria J. (nee Terrizzi)
Of North Collins, passed away on December 6th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Bard; devoted mother of John (Lori) Bard Jr., Kathleen Logel, Trish (Marc) Miller and Laura (Marty) Pruchnicki; cherished "Grammy" to John Bard III, Devon, Dylon and Halley Hayden, Sarah and Hannah Kernitz, Morgan Miller, Dakota, Callie and Chase Pruchnicki; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Terrizzi; dear sister of Joseph (Marge) Terrizzi Jr., Catherine (late Pete) Defazio. She was also survived by many other family members and friends. No prior visitation. Gloria loved spending time with her grandkids, reading, crafts and houseplants. A memorial picnic will be held in her honor in the Summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.