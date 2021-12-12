BRZEZINSKI - Gloria Ann (nee Warchol)
It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria Ann Brzezinski (Warchol) of Eden, NY announce her passing on December 5, 2021, at the age of 83, after a long illness. She is survived by her nine daughters, Mary Redding, Sue Santora, Karen Sundey, Nancy Barker, Amy Warchol, Sharon Warchol, Pam Meadows, Kristen Torre and Beth Warchol; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her passion was music. She was a school music teacher, taught private piano lessons, and was an organist at several Catholic churches throughout the diocese. In keeping with Gloria's wishes, her remains were donated to medical research at the University at Buffalo. Respects can be paid at the Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.