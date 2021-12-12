Menu
Gloria Ann BRZEZINSKI
BRZEZINSKI - Gloria Ann (nee Warchol)
It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria Ann Brzezinski (Warchol) of Eden, NY announce her passing on December 5, 2021, at the age of 83, after a long illness. She is survived by her nine daughters, Mary Redding, Sue Santora, Karen Sundey, Nancy Barker, Amy Warchol, Sharon Warchol, Pam Meadows, Kristen Torre and Beth Warchol; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her passion was music. She was a school music teacher, taught private piano lessons, and was an organist at several Catholic churches throughout the diocese. In keeping with Gloria's wishes, her remains were donated to medical research at the University at Buffalo. Respects can be paid at the Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
She was our beloved piano teacher. She taught all my children, attended many of our family gatherings, was just an outstanding human being. She will be greatly missed but always present in our thoughts and hearts.
The Linsley Family
January 24, 2022
I am so sad to hear of her passing. I choreographed many a musical and celebration at St. Bernadette school and church, and assisted her when she had her concerts .She was a very talented person and kind and loving. RIP Gloria
patricia staszak
December 24, 2021
We are deeply saddened and loved Gloria. My girls took piano lessons for 6 years. She was one of the kindest teachers.
Slipko Family
Friend
December 17, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. I´m so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you all.
Nancy Lewandowski
December 12, 2021
