Dear Mr. Carlisi, Dawn, Robin, Vicki, Roy and families, Our deepest sympathies to all of you. Gloria was a beautiful person, inside and out. We were blessed to grow up with you as our neighbors and I cherish the memories of holidays, weddings, Bills games and the many summer evenings our families enjoyed together. Gloria was always so welcoming and gracious (not to mention a fantastic cook!). As my sponsor, Gloria made my confirmation extra-special and meaningful. She will be fondly remembered and missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Debbie Kennedy-Rogoza Friend July 13, 2021