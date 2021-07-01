CARLISI - Gloria F. (nee Sacco) June 24, 2021, beloved wife of 58 years to husband Roy J. Carlisi, Jr.: daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Sacco; sister of the late John Sacco, Patricia Cerruti and Frank (Anna Maria) Sacco Jr.: sister-in-law of the late Charles and Joseph (Roberta) Carlisi; loving mother of Dawn (Michael) Iacono, Robin Carlisi, Victoria (Frank) Widmoser, Roy (Jenne) Carlisi; devoted grandmother of Michael Jr., Joseph, Anthony, Nicholas, Julia, Anthony, Tessa, Carmella, Marina, Lucianna, Gina, Christina, Roy Jr. and Joseph; aunt to Frankie and Giovanni Sacco, Mel, Shawn and Michael Cerruti, David (Marietta) Carlisi, Cathy (Joseph) Carlisi-Popracki. Gloria, a former Buffalo and Grand Island resident, resided in Palm Coast, FL. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island on Saturday, July 31st, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, PO Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215.
Roy, my deepest condolences to you, your children, and all of your family.
David Conti
David Conti
Friend
July 21, 2021
Dear Mr. Carlisi, Dawn, Robin, Vicki, Roy and families,
Our deepest sympathies to all of you. Gloria was a beautiful person, inside and out. We were blessed to grow up with you as our neighbors and I cherish the memories of holidays, weddings, Bills games and the many summer evenings our families enjoyed together. Gloria was always so welcoming and gracious (not to mention a fantastic cook!). As my sponsor, Gloria made my confirmation extra-special and meaningful. She will be fondly remembered and missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Kennedy-Rogoza
Friend
July 13, 2021
Dear Dawn and Family,
Heartfelt sympathy for you and your Family during this difficult time of loss and sorrow.
May Our Lord's Great Love...
Bring you Comfort, and His Promise of Beautiful Peace bring much Hope and Consolation.
With Much Love and Many Prayers
Dianne and Bob Kracker
Friend
July 3, 2021
ROY, I'M SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, TOM GRECO
TOM GRECO
Friend
July 2, 2021
On behalf of our entire family, we thank all of you for your thoughts, kind words, prayers and sympathies at this difficult time. Our faith is the source of our strength along with good friends.
Dawn Iacono
Family
July 2, 2021
OUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY.
franklin/SADIE (ABRAHAM)CARBONE
Other
July 2, 2021
I am sorry to hear this sad news. Prayer's to your Family
Edward FIORELLA
Friend
July 1, 2021
We are truly sorry to hear this your family will be in our prayers
John and Michele Fiorella
July 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of this news. Our thoughts and prayers to your family. God bless
Paul and Francine Fiorella
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dear Dawn and Mike and family, Please accept my sincere condolances. I know your mom is soaring high and is the arms of Our Lord. You have many memories to keep your mom close in your hearts. Many prayers and hugs!
Susan Budzinski
July 1, 2021
Sending love, food, and prayers to your family as we mourn your loss, lift you, and celebrate Mom's life. God bless you, dear ones