GIBSON - Gloria E.
Age 93, passed peacefully October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to James R.; most devoted mother of Deborah A. (Mark A.) Emerson and the much adored late Lori Elizabeth; cherished grandmother of Christian J. Gloria owned and solely ran Auto Driveaway Company for 23 years. She went to yearly national conventions with her girlfriends that lent to many memorable stories. James and her traveled abroad with the Shiners, and American Legion Lamm Post friends. They also wintered in Florida for 20 years. Some of their relationships went as far back as grammar school. They still celebrated "Fish Fry Fridays" until they were 90! She will be missed beyond words. A private graveside service was held. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.