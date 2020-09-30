GAUTHIER - Gloria
Died August 20, 2020, unexpectedly in Henderson, NV. Beloved daughter of the late Edith (Roth) Gauthier; dear sister of the late Marybeth Gauthier and sister Jo-Ann (Jerry) Pressberg; loving aunt of Rachael and Sarah Pressberg; and cousin Joseph (Phyllis) O'Donnell; also survived by her best friend Anne for 50 years and special neighbors in Las Vegas, NV. She retired from the State of New York Workmen's Compensation Board after 37 years, in 2010. At that time she moved to Las Vegas, NV, which she made her home. A Perpetual Mass is being celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Lewiston, NY, every Monday, at 11:30 AM (main altar.) Gloria visited the Fatima Shrine in Portugal, in 1981. Gloria will be laid to rest on Friday, October 2nd, at 11.00 AM, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Family and close friends are invited (Please assemble at the office). Donations may be made in her memory to 3 Square Food Bank, 4190 N. Pecos Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com