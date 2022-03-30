Menu
Gloria A. HANNA-MACIE
Hanna-Macie, Gloria Adele entered peacefully into rest March 27, 2022.Beloved wife of the late Emil G. Hanna and the late Arthur J. Macie; devoted mother to Cheryl (late David) Allen, Kathleen (Francesco Marino) Hanna, Mark Hanna, Michael Hanna, and Christian Hanna; cherished grandmother of Kate Anderson, Jessica Allen, Nicholas Hanna, and Thomas Hanna and great-grandmother of Jackson and Maeve Anderson; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear family friends. Friends may visit on Friday, April 1, from 4-8 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Athol Springs. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name may be made to People Inc. Foundation, 1219 North Forest, Williamsville, NY 14221 and at https://www.peopleinc.org/support/donate/index.html. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Location
4199 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Saint Francis of Assisi
4263 St. Francis Dr, Hamburg, NY
