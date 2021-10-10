Menu
Gloria HEINEMANN
HEINEMANN - Gloria
(nee Pitzer)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 21, 2021. Daughter of the late Thomas and Jean Pitzer. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gloria was a dear woman who showed care and interest in others. She was also a great storyteller with a keen sense of humor. She never bragged, but was a very accomplished woman in the health care field. I will really miss her and her beautiful smile.
Joanne Cannan
October 10, 2021
