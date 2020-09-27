IACUCCI - Gloria (nee Costanza)

September 22, 2020, of Clarence, beloved wife of the late Alvaro Iacucci; devoted mother of Michael (Sandra) and Barbara (David Orzel) Iacucci; loving grandmother of Sarah Sigmon, Bethany Isselhard, Jennifer Hinkley and John Iacucci; loving great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late George Costanza. No prior visitation. Private services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.





