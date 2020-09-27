Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria IACUCCI
IACUCCI - Gloria (nee Costanza)
September 22, 2020, of Clarence, beloved wife of the late Alvaro Iacucci; devoted mother of Michael (Sandra) and Barbara (David Orzel) Iacucci; loving grandmother of Sarah Sigmon, Bethany Isselhard, Jennifer Hinkley and John Iacucci; loving great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late George Costanza. No prior visitation. Private services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.