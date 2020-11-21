Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria J. "Cookie" EMERLING
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1947
DIED
November 9, 2020
EMERLING - Gloria J. "Cookie"
(nee Fiebelkorn)
Age 72 of Hamburg, New York, November 9, 2020. Mother of Krista (Christopher) Ziegler; grandmother of Hailey, Ava and Tyler Mikolajczak and Ella Ziegler; sister of Michael (Debra) Fiebelkorn, Susan (Paul) Eaton and the late Jerry Fiebelkorn; daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (nee McLellan) Fiebelkorn; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, on Monday, November 23, from 4-7 PM, where a private family Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Gloria earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economic Crime Investigation from Hilbert College. She worked as a receptionist and greeter for the West Herr Automotive Group and enjoyed vacations in Las Vegas, going out to dinner and spending time with her family. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Nov
23
Service
7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She was so much fun, we had a lot of laughs over the years. I will definitely miss her, and our dinners.
Barbara Smith
Family
November 19, 2020