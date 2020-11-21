EMERLING - Gloria J. "Cookie"
(nee Fiebelkorn)
Age 72 of Hamburg, New York, November 9, 2020. Mother of Krista (Christopher) Ziegler; grandmother of Hailey, Ava and Tyler Mikolajczak and Ella Ziegler; sister of Michael (Debra) Fiebelkorn, Susan (Paul) Eaton and the late Jerry Fiebelkorn; daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (nee McLellan) Fiebelkorn; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, on Monday, November 23, from 4-7 PM, where a private family Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Gloria earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economic Crime Investigation from Hilbert College. She worked as a receptionist and greeter for the West Herr Automotive Group and enjoyed vacations in Las Vegas, going out to dinner and spending time with her family. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.